RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium
Milton
Phyllis Bodily Notice
BODILY Phyllis
(Dalton) Wife of the late Robert.
Passed away peacefully at home with her family,
on 10th February 2019,
aged 106 years.
Mother to Anne and Jamie (Son in law)
and Grandma to
Philip, Michael and Claire.
The funeral service
will take place on
Wednesday 20th February at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton, 11-45am.
Floral tributes may be sent
if desired to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons,
77, Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
