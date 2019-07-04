|
HAYES Philip Allen March 8th 1958 - June 19th 2019
Formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on 19th June 2019 at Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley, aged 61 years.
Beloved partner of Karen
and brother to Sean.
Funeral service will be held at
Guildford Crematorium on July 8th 2019 at 3pm followed by a celebration of his life at Worplesdon Place Hotel, Worplesdon. Interment will take place at Kingsthorpe Cemetery, Northampton at a later date,
still to be decided.
Donations kindly requested to be sent to mental health charity MIND
(https://www.mind.org.uk/donate).
All further enquiries to Robert Ayling, Funeral Directors, 107 Aldershot Rd., The Old Post Office, Guildford, GU2 8BE or Tel: 01483 355666.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 4, 2019