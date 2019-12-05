|
SUMMERS Peter Vernon Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday 25th November. Loving husband to Judith and proud father to Susan, Michael and David. Grandad to Ben, Clare, Matthew, Becky, Hannah, Jake and Alex.
Dearest brother to June.
Private family service at
Milton Malsor Crematorium followed by a Thanksgiving service at
Park Avenue Methodist Church, 11.45am on 23rd December.
Family flowers only.
Donations thankfully received
for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Royal National Lifeboat Institution,
if desired, sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel: (01604) 792222 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019