Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Summers

Notice Condolences

Peter Summers Notice
SUMMERS Peter Vernon Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday 25th November. Loving husband to Judith and proud father to Susan, Michael and David. Grandad to Ben, Clare, Matthew, Becky, Hannah, Jake and Alex.
Dearest brother to June.
Private family service at
Milton Malsor Crematorium followed by a Thanksgiving service at
Park Avenue Methodist Church, 11.45am on 23rd December.
Family flowers only.
Donations thankfully received
for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Royal National Lifeboat Institution,
if desired, sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel: (01604) 792222 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -