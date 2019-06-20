Home

Peter Sharp Notice
Sharp Peter Peter Edward George Sharp of Chelfam Close Abington and formerly
of Wycliffe Road, passed away Thursday 13th June.
Loving husband of Anne,
devoted father to Andrew, Matthew and Tina and grandfather to his cherished grandchildren Josh, Harriet and Jack. Uncle to Richard.
Loyal friend and great gentleman and will be missed by so many. RIP
Peter's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 28th June, 2 pm at
The Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Bethany Homestead, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
