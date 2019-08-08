|
|
|
Metcalf Peter Passed away on the
30th July 2019, aged 79. Beloved Husband of Con, loving Dad of Ian and Joanne,
Father-in-law to Robert and Rachel
and much loved Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Tuesday 13th August
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Prader-Willi and The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019