King Peter It is with great sadness the family of Peter King, aged 81, announce his passing at home on 24th August 2019.

Peter will be sadly missed

by all who knew him.

Forever remembered by his children

and lovingly remembered by his wife

and best friend Maureen of 56 years.

The funeral service will take place

at The Cathedral of Our Lady

Immaculate and St Thomas of

Canterbury at 11am on Thursday

19th September, followed by committal at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.

Immediate family flowers only.

Donations will be gratefully appreciated, to be shared between Hospice at Home and Marie Curie

and may be sent to

Hollowells Funeral Directors,

148-150 Beech Ave, Northampton,

NN3 2JN Tel:01604 792222,

where the proceeds will be forwarded to the designated charities. Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019