Hymas Peter Anthony Peter passed away peacefully on Friday 25th October 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted Dad to Christina and Julie. father in law to David.
Cherished Grandad to
Benjamin and Suzanne.
Special Great Grandad to Rosalie.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 18th November 2019 at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor Northampton 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Army Benevolent Fund may be sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St. Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019