Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Harrison

Notice Condolences

Peter Harrison Notice
HARRISON Peter (Organist and Choir Master). Sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
24th November 2019.
Loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Will be greatly missed.
Peter will be received into
St. Patrick's RC Church, Duston at 5.00pm on Thursday 19th December with a Latin Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Friday 20th December.
Flowers from immediate family only but donations on behalf of Cancer Research would be welcome and sent to Hollowell's Funeral Directors
01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -