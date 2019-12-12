|
|
|
HARRISON Peter (Organist and Choir Master). Sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
24th November 2019.
Loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Will be greatly missed.
Peter will be received into
St. Patrick's RC Church, Duston at 5.00pm on Thursday 19th December with a Latin Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Friday 20th December.
Flowers from immediate family only but donations on behalf of Cancer Research would be welcome and sent to Hollowell's Funeral Directors
01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019