S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Milton
Peter Gregory Notice
GREGORY Peter Brian Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital
on 5th August 2019 aged 71 years.
Loving father of Harley and Taylor. Grandfather to Travis and Parker.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 23rd August at The Counties
Crematorium Milton 1.15pm.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to
G.R.R.C. Customer Amenity Fund
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
30 Grove Road,
Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
