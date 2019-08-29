|
|
|
GREEN Peter Harry Sadly passed away
on 15th August 2019,
aged 93 years.
Peter will be dearly missed by
those that survive him;
father to Richard and Michael, grandfather to their sons Guy
and Robin, and friend of many.
The funeral service is taking place at Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Thursday 29th August 2019.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in memory of Peter direct to
the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019