Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:15
St Aidan RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Curtis

Notice Condolences

Peter Curtis Notice
Curtis Peter Henry Died peacefully at home
on Monday 27th May 2019 surrounded by his family.
Most dearly loved and loving husband, father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Rest in Peace x
Peter's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 12th June 2019, 10.15am
at St Aidan RC Church followed by a committal at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Marie Curie may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.