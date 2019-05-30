|
Curtis Peter Henry Died peacefully at home
on Monday 27th May 2019 surrounded by his family.
Most dearly loved and loving husband, father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Rest in Peace x
Peter's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 12th June 2019, 10.15am
at St Aidan RC Church followed by a committal at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Marie Curie may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
