|
|
|
Coleman Peter Barry Passed away peacefully on
19th September after a tragic accident.
Much loved Husband to Rosemary and Father to Julie, Tracey and
Andrew.
A Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Reunited with Family.
Pete's Funeral Service will be held
on Tuesday 8th October, 2.30pm at
St Peter & St Paul, Scaldwell followed by interment in the Churchyard.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Warks & Northants Air Ambulance may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019