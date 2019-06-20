Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Peter Boulter

Notice Condolences

Peter Boulter Notice
BOULTER Peter Passed away peacefully
on 7th June 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Heather, devoted Father to Nigel and Julian, Father in law to Ann-Marie. Loving Grandad to Melissa and Jessica, will be sadly missed.

The Funeral will be held at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor on Thursday 27th June
at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
WANAA Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
