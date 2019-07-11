Home

B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
14:00
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Peggy Harris Notice
HARRIS Peggy Passed away peacefully at home on 7th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
She was a much loved Wife, Mum, Nan, Sister and Aunt and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 22nd July 2019, 2.00pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
