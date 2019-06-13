Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
15:30
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Flavell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Flavell

Notice Condolences

Peggy Flavell Notice
FLAVELL (Nee Judge)
Peggy Elizabeth Passed away on June 6th 2019
at the age of 85 years.
Much loved Sister of the late Francis and Phyllis. Dearly loved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt of Paul, Avril, Stuart, Andrew and Families.
Happy Memories.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 24th June 2019
at 3.30pm. Family Flowers only.
Donations for WNAA The Air
Ambulance may be sent please to
John White Independent Family
Funeral Directors, 188 Watling
Street East, Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.