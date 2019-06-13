|
FLAVELL (Nee Judge)
Peggy Elizabeth Passed away on June 6th 2019
at the age of 85 years.
Much loved Sister of the late Francis and Phyllis. Dearly loved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt of Paul, Avril, Stuart, Andrew and Families.
Happy Memories.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 24th June 2019
at 3.30pm. Family Flowers only.
Donations for WNAA The Air
Ambulance may be sent please to
John White Independent Family
Funeral Directors, 188 Watling
Street East, Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
