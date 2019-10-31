|
|
|
Hillson Paulette Passed away peacefully at home on 21st October 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of Michael,
sister of Bill, Dorothy and Trish.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 12th November,2.00pm at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Hospice at Home may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN.
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019