WHITE Paul Passed away tragically as a result of an accident on 30th August 2019, aged 48 years. Beloved son of Rosemarie
(née Haradine) and Martin.
Brother to Joanne & Geoff, Martin & Jinal and Partner to Dana.
Much loved Uncle of Jessica & Adam. The funeral service will be held on Monday 30th September at Queensgrove Methodist Church at 12:00noon, followed by cremation at The Counties Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations for NHCF (Patient Facilities Talbot Butler Emergency Assessment Bay) may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019