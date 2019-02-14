Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
19:00
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Patrick McAndrew Notice
McANDREW
Patrick Joseph Patrick's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas on Thursday
14th February 2019.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held at 7.00 pm followed by
interment in St. Patrick's Church, Lahardane Cemetery,
Addergoole, Ireland.
All enquiries please contact The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
