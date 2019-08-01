Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00
Kingsthorpe Cemetery Northampton
Patricia Smith Notice
Smith Patricia Ruth
(née Wood) Passed away peacefully
in her sleep at home in
Albany Road aged 85 years.
Pat will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and good neighbours.

Pat's funeral service will take place at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Northampton on the 12th August 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donation on the day if desired in aid
of the British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Abington Funeral Services.
Tel: 01604 320227
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
