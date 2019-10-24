Home

NIGHTINGALE Patricia Joy
(Pat) Passed away peacefully
on 13th October 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, beloved mother of Andrew
and the late Alison.

The Funeral Service will take place
at The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor on
Tuesday 29th October at 12.30pm.
No flowers please, donations for
Diabetes UK may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
