|
|
|
Main Patricia Ellen
'Pat' Aged 85 years.
Loving Cousin of John and Mary,
died peacefully on
May 27th in Brampton Ward Northampton General Hospital.
Sleep Tight Pat
Pat's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 17th June, 11.00 am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton. By request family
flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
Northamptonshire Health Charitable Funds may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More