Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Treanor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Treanor

Notice Condolences

Pat Treanor Notice
TREANOR Donald Patrick 'Pat' Passed away peacefully on the 12th August,
after a battle bravely fought.
Loving Father to
Simon, Bonita, Yasmin and Nicole, Grandfather to
Joe, Tom, Billy, Alicia, Lauren and Lee
and Great Grandfather to
Isabella, Frankie, Bruce and Albert.
Sadly missed.
Loved by many and known to
many more, one of life's characters. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 27th August
at The Counties Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Flowers or donations for
The British Heart Foundation and Bowel Cancer UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.