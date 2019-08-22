|
|
|
TREANOR Donald Patrick 'Pat' Passed away peacefully on the 12th August,
after a battle bravely fought.
Loving Father to
Simon, Bonita, Yasmin and Nicole, Grandfather to
Joe, Tom, Billy, Alicia, Lauren and Lee
and Great Grandfather to
Isabella, Frankie, Bruce and Albert.
Sadly missed.
Loved by many and known to
many more, one of life's characters. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 27th August
at The Counties Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Flowers or donations for
The British Heart Foundation and Bowel Cancer UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019