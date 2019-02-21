Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Pat Davidson

Pat Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON Pat Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
9th February 2019,
aged 79 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
on Wednesday 27th February,
2.45pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Care
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
