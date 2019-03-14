|
|
|
QUENNELL Pamela and George Pamela passed away peacefully on 3rd March,
with her Husband George passing away on 4th March.
Loving parents to
Peter, Katie and Richard.
They will be greatly missed by all
of their family.
George and Pamela's Funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 20th March 2019,
at St Edmund Church, Hardingstone
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Westlands Care Home,
which can be passed to a
family member.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More