B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:15
Church of St Mary
Far Cotton
View Map
HAMMON Pamela Fell asleep on
16th March 2019,
aged 88 years at
Duncote Hall Nursing Home, Towcester.
Sadly missed by David, Diane, Oliver, Kim, Michael and family.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 1st April, 12.15pm at the Church of St Mary, Far Cotton, followed by cremation at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
