FRIER Pamela Mary Passed away peacefully
on 2nd March 2019,
aged 89 at
St Christopher's Care Home,
Abington Park Crescent.
Pam was formerly of the
Neighbours Community
Ardington Road.
Her funeral Service is to be held
on Tuesday 2nd April at 1pm at
Christ Church, Christchurch Road,
Northampton NN1 5LL
followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to UNICEF
c/o Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,Northampton.
NN3 2JN
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
