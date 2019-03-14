Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Christchurch Road
Northampton
Pamela Frier Notice
FRIER Pamela Mary Passed away peacefully
on 2nd March 2019,
aged 89 at
St Christopher's Care Home,
Abington Park Crescent.
Pam was formerly of the
Neighbours Community
Ardington Road.
Her funeral Service is to be held
on Tuesday 2nd April at 1pm at
Christ Church, Christchurch Road,
Northampton NN1 5LL
followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to UNICEF
c/o Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,Northampton.
NN3 2JN
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
