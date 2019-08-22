|
|
|
Farmer Pamela Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on 7th August 2019 at The Avenue Nursing Home, Northampton.
Loving Mum to Ros, Nan to Kristoffer and Matthew and
Great Nanny to Archie-Ray.
We will miss you so much.
You'll be forever in our hearts.
Reunited with our lovely Dad and Pap.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th August, 12.30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for The Avenue Care Home may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019