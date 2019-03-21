|
COLLYER Pamela Maureen Passed away peacefully on
6th March 2019 at Collingtree Park Nursing Home, aged 88 years.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th March at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to
Willen Hospice & Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
30 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
