Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
14:00
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor, Northampton
Olive Wingrove Notice
Olive
Wingrove Sadly passed away on Thursday 27th June 2019 at Holly House Residential
Care Home, aged 94 years.

Wife of the late
Arthur 'Nobby' Wingrove.
Loving Mum to all her children.

The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Friday 19th July 2019 at 2pm.

Flowers welcome and can be sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 4, 2019
