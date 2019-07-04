|
Olive
Wingrove Sadly passed away on Thursday 27th June 2019 at Holly House Residential
Care Home, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late
Arthur 'Nobby' Wingrove.
Loving Mum to all her children.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Friday 19th July 2019 at 2pm.
Flowers welcome and can be sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 4, 2019