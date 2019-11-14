Home

Olive Newman Notice
NEWMAN Olive Sadly passed away
on 31st October 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney,
Mum to Clare, Mother-In-Law to Michael and Nanny to Hannah.
The funeral service is taking place
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, on Thursday
21st November 2019 at 11:00.
All family and friends are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations in Olive's memory can be made to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
