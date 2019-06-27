Home

LONG Norman Peacefully after a long illness on 23rd June 2019, Norman aged 84 years of Rothwell. Reunited with Jill. Loving dad, grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Norman's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 12th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for Cancer Research UK and Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
