Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
The Counties Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Reeve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah Reeve

Notice Condolences

Norah Reeve Notice
Reeve Norah Margaret Charlotte Passed away peacefully at
Burlington Court Care Home on
30th August 2019, aged 97 years.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and GG.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Friday 13th September 2019
at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Burlignton Court
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.