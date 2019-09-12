|
|
|
Reeve Norah Margaret Charlotte Passed away peacefully at
Burlington Court Care Home on
30th August 2019, aged 97 years.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and GG.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Friday 13th September 2019
at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Burlignton Court
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019