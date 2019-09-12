Home

HADLEY Norah Passed away peacefully in Obelisk House Care Home on 28th August 2019,
aged 96 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Sue and family.
Re-united with beloved Husband Roy and Daughter Fran.
"Goodnight God Bless".
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 1st October
at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church
at 12:30 pm, followed by burial
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
The Northamptonshire Association
For The Blind may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
