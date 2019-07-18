|
|
|
BREWER Nigel Terence Died peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
Wednesday 10th July.
Partner of Jane, Brother of Robert
and Father of Christopher.
Funeral will be held at
St James the Great Church,
Paulerspury on Thursday
25th July at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
St James the Great Church Bell Fund
may be sent please to John White
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
(Cheques made payable please to
John White F/D donation Brewer)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019