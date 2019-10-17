Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30
St Mary & All Saints' Church
Holcot
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Middleton

Notice Condolences

Nicholas Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON Nicholas George Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd October 2019. Loving Husband of Lisa, fantastic Dad to Thomas, Charlotte and Victoria. Loving Grampy to George.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 22nd October at St Mary & All Saints' Church, Holcot at 11:30am.
No flowers by request. Donations for Cancer Research UK and the Oncology Unit at Northampton General Hospital may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.