Swain Nichola Loving daughter of
Diana & Eddie and
cherished sister to Claudia.
Passed away on 19th March 2019,
aged 49 years.
Funeral service at Macclesfield Crematorium on Thursday 4th April
at 2pm followed by refreshments at
The Ship Inn Wincle.
There will also be a Memorial service
at Carey Baptist Church Moulton, on Friday 5th April at 2pm, followed by refreshments at The Telegraph Inn. Colourful clothes preferred.
Family flowers, donations if desired to The Christie Hospital Manchester.
You were one of a kind, your
beautiful smile and loving heart
will live on in all who knew you.
Mum, Dad, Claudia, Steve, Jordan, Joshua, Francesca & Jacob.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
