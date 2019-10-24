|
SWAROOP Dr Mukul Passed on peacefully in hospital on 8th October 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Deepshikha,
father of Sudhanshu, father-in-law of Raageshwari, "Dadu" of Samaya and brother of Veena, Ragini and Geetika. The funeral service will take place on Monday 4th November 2019, 1.00pm
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Donations for NHCF
(Paediatric Dept) may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019