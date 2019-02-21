Home

Mike Ward

Notice Condolences

Mike Ward Notice
WARD Mike of Cogenhoe,
formerly of Castle Ashby. Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital
on 7th February 2019
with Tom and Helen by his side.
Much loved father and grandfather to Tom, Helen and their families.
Private cremation.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 6th March, 12 noon at The Church of St John the Baptist, Boughton. Family flowers only. Donations for Arthritis Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Care may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
