|
|
|
CASHMORE Mick Passed away at home on
15th October with Ros,
Helen, Georgie and
Mel with him.
Beloved husband to the late Cath
(nee Ballard).
Loving Pappy to his Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
The Funeral service will take place at 12.30 on Monday 28th October 2019 at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to John White
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling St East,
Towcester, tel 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019