Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wills

Notice Condolences

Michael Wills Notice
Wills Michael George Frederick Passed away peacefully on
1st June 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Myrtle.
Beloved father of John,
Gloria and David.

Funeral Service will take place at
The Baptist Church Blisworth on
Thursday 13th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations for
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.