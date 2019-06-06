|
Wills Michael George Frederick Passed away peacefully on
1st June 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Myrtle.
Beloved father of John,
Gloria and David.
Funeral Service will take place at
The Baptist Church Blisworth on
Thursday 13th June at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations for
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
