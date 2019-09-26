|
Treacy Michael Sadly passed away on Tuesday 3rd September,
aged 74 years.
Michael will be sorely missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Towcester Road Cemetery Chapel on Friday 4th October at 10:30am, followed by a committal in the cemetery. Donations if desired can be made payable to The British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. 01604 636297. Rest In Peace Michael.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019