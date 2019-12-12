|
|
|
Payne Michael Howard To the memory of
Michael Howard Payne
25th November 1940 -
30th November 2019.
A treasured husband to Janet,
a gentle and devoted father to
Timothy and Georgina,
and a beloved and doting
Grandad to Rowan.
Always to be remembered.
The funeral service will be held
at St Peter's Church, Weston Favell Village at 1pm on
Friday 20th December 2019.
Family flowers only, but donations to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Tel: 01604 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019