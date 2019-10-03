Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:00
Abbey Centre Baptist Church Chapel
Michael Nettleton Notice
Nettleton Michael Victor Joseph Left this world suddenly on the 3rd September 2019. Deeply loved Son, Husband, Brother, Father and Grandfather.
"You left this world before we could say goodbye, but we will love and cherish your memory forever."
No flowers by request, donations to theairambulanceservice.org.uk or c/o Hollowells, Beech Ave, Northampton.
Funeral to be held on 11th October 2019. A service of thanksgiving at 1pm at Abbey Centre Baptist Church Chapel, NN4 0RZ
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
