|
|
|
HILLSON Michael
(Mike) Passed away peacefully
on 24th November at
Northampton General Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Loving Husband to the late Paulette,
beloved Brother of Sue and
a dear Brother in Law and Uncle.
Free from pain and suffering.
The funeral service will be held
at 11.00am on Monday 16th December at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Animals in Need,
Northampton may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019