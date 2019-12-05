Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hillson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hillson

Notice Condolences

Michael Hillson Notice
HILLSON Michael
(Mike) Passed away peacefully
on 24th November at
Northampton General Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Loving Husband to the late Paulette,
beloved Brother of Sue and
a dear Brother in Law and Uncle.
Free from pain and suffering.
The funeral service will be held
at 11.00am on Monday 16th December at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Animals in Need,
Northampton may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -