Michael Fussey

Michael Fussey Notice
FUSSEY Michael Henry MBE Passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on
Friday 15th February 2019 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean
and Dad to Andrew and Val.
The funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Thursday 28th February at 1.15pm.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired, cheques payable to Cynthia Spencer Hospice c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors, 30 Grove Road Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
