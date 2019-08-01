|
FRAHER Michael
aka 'Paper Mick' Passed away on the
20th July 2019 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice after
fighting a long battle with Cancer.
Deeply loved Husband of his late wife Philomena, and father to Michael, Sabrina and Ginette. Grandad to Seany, Darcey, Gino and Harry.
Michael will be greatly missed by us all;
however reunited with his
beloved wife again.
The service will be held at
St Gregory's Catholic Church on
Friday 9th August at 11am,
the procession will go to
Kingsthorpe where he will
be laid to rest.
All welcome after the service
to Monks Park Club.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019