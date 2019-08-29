|
Cotton Michael
(Mick) Aged 83,
dearly loved Husband of Lesley, loving Dad to Andy and Claire,
Claire and Rich, and Sally and John
and amazing Grandad to Zach.
You will be missed more than
you will ever know.
The funeral will take place at 11.00am
on Friday 6th September at the
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to RNLI via
Kevin Matthews Funeral Directors.
Thanks to all at
Northampton General Hospital
for their care, help and support.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019