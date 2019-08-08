|
Cosens Michael Edwin Passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice after a short illness,
on 25th July 2019 aged 82 years.
Much loved Husband of Judith. Wonderful Dad to Andrew,
David and Richard.
Loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 19th August, 12.30pm at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Family flowers only. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019