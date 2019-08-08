Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cosens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cosens

Notice Condolences

Michael Cosens Notice
Cosens Michael Edwin Passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice after a short illness,
on 25th July 2019 aged 82 years.
Much loved Husband of Judith. Wonderful Dad to Andrew,
David and Richard.
Loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 19th August, 12.30pm at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Family flowers only. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.